PM to attend opening ceremony of ITU Digital World 2021

The global digital conference and exhibition will be held virtually from October 12 to November 12 by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the ITU.

The first edition of the event was co-hosted by the MIC and the ITU in 2020 under the initiative of Vietnam, attracting delegates from 149 countries worldwide.It is expected to help the Vietnamese firms introduce their products to leaders and partners globally as well as popularise Vietnam’s images and affirm its capability of launching initiatives on international cooperation in information and communications technology in the spirit of comprehensive digital transformation.The 2021 event will feature a ministerial conference, symposiums and an international exhibition.The ministerial conference will be divided into six sessions on digital transformation investment and promotion.Participants will look into policies, measures and initiatives to develop digital infrastructure and digitalise daily lives to accelerate digital transformation in the world.Meanwhile, the month-long exhibition will showcase digital products, services and solutions via 2D and 3D stalls from October 12, enabling Vietnamese firms to access consumers and partners from 193 ITU member states.Other events on the sidelines will include a digital festival, a digital investment promotion forum, a seminar on digital creativity, a digital job festival, a digital start-up space and a talkshow on digital skills.Previously known as the ITU Telecom World, the event changed its name to the ITU Digital World under the initiative of the Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications. This year, it is expected to draw about 20,000 visitors, 50 ICT ministers and leaders of major ICT firms in the world.