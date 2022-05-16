PM attends opening ceremony of FPT Software's second office in New York

PM Pham Minh Chinh (front, third from right) and other officials at the opening ceremony of the FPT Software office in New York on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

This is FPT Software’s second office in New York, 10th in the US, and 58th in world. The company is providing technological and digital transformation services for tens of businesses in the Fortune 500 list in the North American country.

After 14 years of operating in the US, FPT Software now has 450 employees and its clients are from 30 states across this country. The US is currently one of the two largest markets of the company, whose revenue here rose 52 percent year-on-year in 2021 and 60 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

Dang Tran Phuong, Director of FPT America, said FPT Software is the second Vietnamese company to open an office in New York - the world’s largest economic, financial, and technological hub. It hopes that in the next three years, its office in New York will contribute to 20 percent of its total revenue in the US.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Chinh said the office opening is a step to help Vietnam carry out digital transformation and form a digital economy, thereby helping improve the country's human resources quality and show its technological capabilities, wisdom, and competitiveness in the world, especially in the US, where science and technology is developed.

He expressed his hope that FPT will continue growing in the US and the world at large so as to help introduce Vietnam’s images and promote the two countries’ comprehensive partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

The Government leader also asked the diplomatic and relevant agencies of Vietnam in the US to continue assisting FPT and other Vietnamese businesses to implement cooperation deals and further develop.

VNA