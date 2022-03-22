Over 24,200 e-ID accounts issued to needy citizens

C06 has issued over 24,200 e-ID accounts for citizens in the country. (Photo: SGGP)



Head of C06 To Van Hue informed that project No.06 is now implemented nationwide. Among 25 essential public services, six out of eleven level-four public services offered by the Public Security Ministry and two by Vietnam Electricity have been launched online.

For instance, via useful apps, over 173,000 citizens can register for electricity use, 265,000 individuals and accommodation businesses, clinics can report temporary stays, 5,000 people can sign up for temporary residence without directly visiting the localities’ office.

As to the task of digital citizenship development, all provinces and cities now accept registration for an e-ID account along with the chip-based citizen ID card issuance, and 24,211 cases have been processes (Hanoi being the leader with 5,270 registration forms).

Regarding the database connection task, those of the Education and Training Ministry has been successfully linked, quite ahead of the September 2022 deadline. These databases have also been shared with needy committees and organizations.

At present, necessary data from agencies and ministries are sent to the National Population Database Center to verify and synchronize, especially those about social security, Covid-19 vaccination (from the Health Ministry), and academic information from the Education and Training Ministry.

Project No.06 generally aims at flexibly and efficiently use the national databases on population, electronic identification and authentication, chip-based citizen ID cards to serve the national digital transformation process, in accordance with the National Digital Transformation Program until 2025, with a Vision to 2030.

The databases will serve the five main utilities of online administrative procedure provision; socio-economic development; digital citizenship growth; completion of an ecosystem for connecting, exploiting, supplementing, and enriching population data; all-leveled management tasks.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Huong Vuong