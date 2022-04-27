Oraichain Hackathon contest 2022 launched to union members, teenagers

Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union cum President of the Vietnam Student Union Nguyen Minh Triet (C) and delegates at the launching ceremony of the "Oraichain Hackathon" programming contest in 2022 (Photo: doanthanhnien)

The first contest was held for members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and teenagers across the country who are passionate about programming and have ideas for applying blockchain technology.

The Oraichain Hackathon in 2022 is organized by the Center for Vietnam Youth Talents, Science and Technology (CYTAST) and Jraichain Labs Company. The contest aims to promote the movement of creating, applying and developing these new scientific and technological achievements among union members and youth.

competitors will develop decentralized applications (dApps) on the Oraichain blockchain, using the CosmWasm Module and the Oraichain ecosystem. After the registration round, up to 8 eight excellent projects will be selected to participate in the final round scheduled to be held in June in Hanoi.

Young people participating in the contest have the opportunity to receive the first prize of VND100 million in cash and a championship trophy while second prize winners will receive VND60 million in cash. Winners of the third prize will be given VND40 million in cash.

Participants can register for the contest at: https://hackathon.orai.io/.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan