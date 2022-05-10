One female scientist amongst two winners of Ta Quang Buu award in 2022

Two winners of Ta Quang Buu award in 2022

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has just signed a decision to give the Ta Quang Buu Award in 2022 to two scientists recommended by the Award Council at the council's meeting on April 23.

Both scientists were awarded the award for the scientist who has authored an outstanding scientific work. Professor Dr. Ngo Viet Trung from the Institute of Mathematics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology was awarded for the work ‘Depth functions of symbolic powers of homogeneous ideals’ published in Inventiones Mathematica 218 in 2019 - industry math.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Le Thu from the University of Science and Technology under the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City with the project ‘Tailoring the Hard−Soft Interface with Dynamic Diels-Alder Linkages in Polyurethanes: Toward Superior Mechanical Properties and Heal ability at Mild Temperature’ published in the journal Chemistry of Materials in 2019 - chemistry.

This is also the third year Ta Quang Buu Award honors a female scientist.

Previously, on April 23, the Award Council met, reviewed, and evaluated five applicants donated by specialized scientific councils in the field of natural and technical sciences of the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) to select excellent scientists to propose the Minister of Science and Technology to award the Ta Quang Buu Award in 2022.

At the end of the session, the Prize Committee recommended only two scientists for the main prize, not a young scientist award. The two scientists who won the Ta Quang Buu Award this year are both working at universities and major research institutes in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The award ceremony is slated to be held on the occasion of Vietnam Science and Technology Day on May 18 in Hanoi.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, since its launch in 2014, the awards, named after the famous scientist Professor Ta Quang Buu (1910-1986), have encouraged scientists and scientific and technological organizations toward high-quality research in Vietnam, fostering the development of an academic, creative and innovative environment which promotes the development of strong teams to undertake research at international level.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan