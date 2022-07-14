Nobel winner professor inspires Vietnamese youth to conduct scientific research

Leaders of Binh Dinh Province and Quy Nhon University present flowers to the professors at the event

Through the interpretation of Prof. Dam Thanh Son (now working in Chicago University), Prof. Duncan Haldane shared interesting in-depth content on quantum mechanics, including the innovation that helped him win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016.

He recalled that his research began in 1988, and has gone through various challenges to be accepted by the international scientific community. At first, some scientists even considered it illogical. But thanks to the determination and effort of him and his partners, he has been able to prove to the world that his research is correct.

Prof. Duncan Haldane, Nobel Prize in Physics 2016, is delivering his presentation on quantum mechanics

By sharing his own story, the professor advised young Vietnamese science lovers that when encountering difficulties during scientific research, it is better not to give up but to try to defend their stance. Cooperation with the community and partners as well as opponents helps people to develop more persuasive, valuable arguments. Also, he stressed that any theoretical ideas need empirical evidence from the scientific community to prove them correct, and thus a necessity to collaborate with the scientific community.



Hundreds of young science lovers take part in the event

A students is giving questions to the professor A students is giving questions to the professor

At the presentation session, students of different ages raised interesting questions to the professors regarding quantum mechanics and his passion for science. Answering these questions, he shared various ideas on the future of the 2nd quantum revolution. It will play a more active role in humans’ life, such as helping to address climate change issues, developing vaccine for dangerous diseases and pandemics.

Another picture of the event

Another picture of the event

Another picture of the event

Finally, Prof. Duncan Haldane encouraged people, especially the young, to join hand in practical scientific research to turn the world into a better place.



By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Vien Hong