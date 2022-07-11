Nobel Prize laureate lights torch at int’l scientific conference in Quy Nhon

Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province Nguyen Phi Long (L) receives Professor Duncan Haldane. The conference attracts hundreds of scientists, leaders of provinces and cities and students.

The conference which will run until July 16 attracted 73 scientists from 13 countries, including University Professor of Physics at Princeton University Duncan Haldane and University Professor at the University of Chicago, Dam Thanh Son.

Professor Duncan Haldane was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work in explaining the properties of one-dimensional chains of atomic magnets and of two-dimensional semiconductors.



Vietnamese Professor Dam Thanh Son was honored with the 2018 Dirac Medal of the International Center for Theoretical Physics (ICTP). Dam Thanh Son who was born in Hanoi was a student in the Math class of Natural Science Gifted High School under Hanoi National University. When he was 15, he won a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad, Prague 1984 with a perfect score of 42/42. Son completed his Ph.D. at Moscow State University in Russia at 25 years of age. Son joined the University of Chicago in 2012 and serves as University Professor in Physics.

Professors Duncan Haldane (L) and Dam Thanh Son at the ceremony of lighting the torch of science

Professor Duncan Haldane participated in a tree planting in the Nobel Garden where 15 Nobel Prize laureates planted trees in the ICISE.



In the evening of the same day, the two professors had a meeting with students of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Gia Lai provinces.

Founder Professor Odon Vallet, Vietnamese-French Professor Tran Thanh Van said that the event is a chance to promote the love for science in Vietnamese young people.

The conference will bring together theorists and experimentalists working in the field of electronic properties of quantum materials. It will highlight recent developments in the study of equilibrium and non-equilibrium properties of novel quantum materials, such as topological states of matter, twisted bilayer systems, magnetic materials, TMDs (transition metals dichalcogenides), superconductors, quantum phenomena in mesoscopic systems, etc. Technological aspects of these subjects will be covered as well.



Professor Tran Thanh Van speaks at the conference.

Professor Tran Thanh Van is a physicist at France's National Center for Scientific Research. The professor and his wife, Professor Le Kim Ngoc established an Association in France to help Vietnamese children in 1970. They have returned home to organize many exchanges between Vietnamese and foreign scientists since 1993.

An organization namely "Rencontres du Vietnam" (Meeting Viet Nam), led by the two professors as its co-chairmen, made its debut and started operation in 1993. “Meeting Vietnam” is the organizer of the most prestigious particle physics conference, the International Physics Science Conference in the country. They built the International Center of Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE) in Binh Dinh Province’s Quy Nhon City where Vietnamese and global scientists could gather for conferences and research to boost local exposure.

Vietnamese French Professors Le Kim Ngoc and Tran Thanh Van were presented with the prestigious Friendship Order in 2015 for their outstanding contribution to the country’s scientific development and childcare in Vietnam.

Professor Duncan Haldane will have working sessions and scientific exchanges with young scientists and students in the country.



