New program to finance innovative human resources, startup ecosystems



Accordingly, the Women’s Initiative for Startups and Entrepreneurship (WISE) is going to complete the five basic missions of

· training basic digital skills for students and newcomers to the labor market;

· building an dynamic and high-quality market for digital advanced training and retraining;

· promoting renovation in innovative finance products for education;

· enhancing capacity of human resources training organizations and businesses for innovation and digital transformation;

· developing and effectively operating the program ‘Partnership in Growing Innovative Human Resources for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’

Based on the cooperation with the Vietnamese Government, USAID has distributed a budget of US$2 million to WISE via Nathan Co., MBI and its other partners. Through WISE, USAID will support expandable, market-oriented, and sustainable models in order to ready Vietnam for Industry 4.0.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam