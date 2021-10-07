  1. Science/technology

New program to finance innovative human resources, startup ecosystems

Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) cooperated with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to launch the action program ‘Human Resources for Innovation and Startup Ecosystems - WISE’.

Accordingly, the Women’s Initiative for Startups and Entrepreneurship (WISE) is going to complete the five basic missions of

·         training basic digital skills for students and newcomers to the labor market;

·         building an dynamic and high-quality market for digital advanced training and retraining;

·         promoting renovation in innovative finance products for education;

·         enhancing capacity of human resources training organizations and businesses for innovation and digital transformation;

·         developing and effectively operating the program ‘Partnership in Growing Innovative Human Resources for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Based on the cooperation with the Vietnamese Government, USAID has distributed a budget of US$2 million to WISE via Nathan Co., MBI and its other partners. Through WISE, USAID will support expandable, market-oriented, and sustainable models in order to ready Vietnam for Industry 4.0.

