National scientific-technological development and innovation strategy approved

Science, technology and innovation will play important roles in developing key industries in Vietnam. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, science, technology and innovation will play important roles in developing key industries in Vietnam, with a focus on the processing and manufacturing industries, contributing to restructuring the national economy toward modernity by 2030.



Science, technology and innovation are hoped to significantly contribute to building and developing Vietnam’s cultural, social and human values, providing scientific grounds for developing national development guidelines and policies, and contribute to the human development index (HDI).



To achieve these goals, attention will be paid to boosting scientific-technological and innovative activities nationwide, and setting up innovative ecosystems in industrial, agricultural and service sectors in connection with domestic and global value chains and industry clusters, in which large enterprises and State management agencies are responsible for creating favorable conditions and policies.



A system of national innovative centers will be linked with hi-tech zones, residential areas, financial centers, venture capital funds, universities and research institutes.



Additionally, open innovation platforms and networks will be developed to attract domestic and foreign investment resources towards creating new technologies and products, and setting up new enterprises.



Another key mission in the strategy is to develop scientific human resources with a high level of innovation and creative capacity.



The Government will also put an emphasis on building highly qualified scientific human resources, including leading scientists that can match the level of their counterparts in developed nations.



Other policies and mechanisms should be introduced to provide financial support and facilitate immigration as well as working permit procedures for overseas Vietnamese or foreigners who wish to participate in domestic scientific activities.



A network to connect talented overseas Vietnamese scientists should be also formed.

VNA