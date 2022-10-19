MoST, Can Tho City sign agreement on innovation activities

MoST and Can Tho City are signing a collaboration agreement on science and technology development



The agreement has 11 cooperation parts to increase the collaboration between both partners in guiding and administrating innovative scientific-technological activities. The content mostly focuses on fulfilling strategic goals and missions for scientific-technological development in the area between 2021 and 2030.

It also aims at boosting the growth of high-quality human resources, scientific-technological services so that Can Tho City can truly transform into a scientific-technological center of the Mekong Delta.

In the working session, Can Tho City proposed MoST to help it form a center for innovative startup activities, a hi-tech park, a technology trading floor, a trading floor for ideas and products of innovative startups, a database on scientific information and innovation to serve research purposes for a sustainable socio-economic development of the Mekong Delta.

In his speech, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat highly appreciated the achieved results in the science-technology field of Can Tho City lately. He agreed with the city’s proposal on establishing a center for innovative startup activities, a hi-tech park, and other scientific-technological projects.

On this occasion, Minister Dat contributed VND350 million (US$14,320) to the ‘For the Poor’ Fund of Can Tho City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Huong Vuong