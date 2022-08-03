  1. Science/technology

Mobile Money subscribers quadruple in six months

The Ministry of Information and Communications reported that the number of Mobile Money subscribers has quadrupled since the service was launched in January this year, 67 percent of whom were from rural, mountainous, border, island and remote areas.

Subscribers with at least a Mobile Money transaction by the end of June exceeded 1.72 million, accounting for 97.3 percent of the total.
Additionally, the number of households with fiber optic connections in the first half of this year increased 9 percent compared to the same period of 2021, and 17 percent against that of 2020.
The ministry said the goal of having 75 percent of households using fiber optic services this year is achievable. Vietnam is aiming to have more than 50 percent of the population owning digital payment accounts, it said.

