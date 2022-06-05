Ministry of Public Security requires banks to fortify cyber security systems

Recently, the Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security have detected several foreigners attacking, breaking into the biggest commercial banking system of Vietnam to steal money from bank accounts.
The subjects performed the tricks of scanning security vulnerabilities, privilege escalation attacks, unauthorized access to the management system of banks’ servers to withdraw money from customers’ accounts.
Amid the sophisticated situation, the Ministry of Public Security required the banks to closely collaborate with the agency to repair the security vulnerabilities of administration system at the banks’ servers and directed its professional units to promptly investigate and verify the case. Through the investigation, the agency had prosecuted one Taiwanese involved in the case.
Currently, the Ministry of Public Security is investigating to strictly handle relevant subjects in accordance with the regulations.
The subjects performed the tricks of scanning security vulnerabilities, privilege escalation attacks, unauthorized access to the management system of banks’ servers to withdraw money from customers’ accounts.
Amid the sophisticated situation, the Ministry of Public Security required the banks to closely collaborate with the agency to repair the security vulnerabilities of administration system at the banks’ servers and directed its professional units to promptly investigate and verify the case. Through the investigation, the agency had prosecuted one Taiwanese involved in the case.
Currently, the Ministry of Public Security is investigating to strictly handle relevant subjects in accordance with the regulations.