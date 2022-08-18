Ministry launches Vietnam Innovation Ambassador - In2pire Award

The first-ever program to seek and honor brand image ambassadors of innovative start-up businesses nationwide, businesses making efforts in applying innovative scientific and technological achievements to solve their problems and society.



Through the prize, the organizers expect to be able to create a KOLs/ Influencers marketing platform for the Vietnamese innovation market in the long run.

Ambassadors will receive prizes totaling VND200 million (US$8,427). A winner of the first prize will receive a development promotion package, and a communication service package to support personal brand development worth VND100 million. The organizers will select 10 representatives to honor at the Techfest Vietnam which will be held in the mountainous Northern Province of Lai Chau on August 29.





By Chau Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan