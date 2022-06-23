Ministry launches award ‘Make in Vietnam digital products’

This is the third year the award has been held to honor excellent digital technology products that have a great impact and influence in bringing people and businesses' activities to the digital environment, contributing to promoting digital government, digital economy, and digital society in Vietnam.

At the same time, the award will promote digital technology products made by Vietnamese enterprises to consumers.



The ‘Make in Vietnam Digital Product’ award in 2022 includes four categories such as excellent digital products for digital government, excellent digital products for the digital economy, excellent digital products for digital society, and potential digital products.

Entries should be sent to the award organizer from June 22 to the end of September 22.





By Phuong Anh – Translated by Dan Thuy