The Ministry received 416 entries about 6 science and technology fields of students in 94 higher education institutions. The organizing committee has selected 250 entries to give awards including 12 first prizes, 44 second prizes, 78 third prizes and 116 consolation prizes.

The participating topics in the 2022 competition mostly focused on socio-economic development such as new materials, medicine, agriculture, and economy-society.



Speaking at the award ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said that in recent years, there have been dramatical changes in scientific research at higher education institutions with the rate of international publication annually increasing from 20 percent to 25 percent. Moreover, technology transfer activities have gradually achieved remarkable results.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan