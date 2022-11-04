Media field needs digital transformation to better serve society



In his opening speech, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Minh Son – President of the Academy of Journalism and Communication, stressed that digital transformation brings about both chances and challenges for communication agencies to renovate their operations and improve their performance. There is much work to be done to complete this process.

Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh said that many surveys have revealed a fact that the public’s interest in news has decreased gradually since there are now too much negative information related to politics and healthcare, not to mention unreliable news pieces.

He insisted that digital transformation means both technology upgrades and mindset changes as well as company culture adjustments so that the press can deliver attractive content to the community. The digital transformation mindset must be actively spread from organization leaders to all journalists and officers in press agencies.

The conference is a chance for experts in Vietnam and the Republic of Korea to exchange experience and discuss solutions for matters in the press and media field





Cho Han-Deog, Director of KOICA Vietnam, shared that it is inevitable to carry out digital transformation in both public and private sectors. Advanced digital technologies like 5G and cloud computing have provided an advantageous platform for people to work from home conveniently. AI and Internet of Things have so far co-existed with humans to help them work more effectively. Obviously, the transformation does not only happen in daily activities but in every aspect of the socio-economic structure.

The international conference ‘Policy Communication in the Context of Digital Transformation and International Integration’ has been held annually since 2016 by KOICA as a part of the project to support the Academy of Journalism and Communication to improve policy implementation capacity (the second stage).

By Mai An – Translated by Thanh Tam