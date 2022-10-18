Mechanisms needed for enterprises to join national science-technology programs

Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)

Dam made the recommendation at a conference held in Hanoi on October 17 by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to launch national sci-tech programs for 2021-2025.



The Deputy PM requested enhancing publicity, transparency and accountability in scientific research activities.



In the time to come, he asked the ministry to accelerate the implementation of the national science and technology programs for the 2021-2025 period and ensure their quality in compliance with regulations.



The MOST also needs to organize strong research groups for these programs, and gradually handle management and financial issues in the sector, the Deputy PM added.



Regarding the humanity and social sciences, Dam requested related research programs to give specific recommendations and promote research on culture.



Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the event. (Source: VNA)



The MOST has also paid attention to attracting social resources, particularly from enterprises’ funds for sci-tech research, development, transfer, and innovation, the minister added. At the conference, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat said the ministry has restructured the national science and technology programs for 2021-2025 with a vision to 2030. The restructuring was in line with the socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030 and a guiding viewpoint that places enterprises at the center and considers research institutes and universities strong research subjects.The MOST has also paid attention to attracting social resources, particularly from enterprises’ funds for sci-tech research, development, transfer, and innovation, the minister added.

VNA