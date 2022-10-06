Major tasks and solutions outlined to develop science-technology market





In a notification on the conclusion of the PM at a recent conference on the development of the science and technology market, the Government leader underlined the need to remove difficulties and bottlenecks in terms of institution, mechanism and policy to boost the market.

Ministries, sectors and localities should associate tasks and plans to develop the science and technology market with their socio-economic development plans in five years and each year, he requested, asking them to encourage the research and renovation of technologies and the settlement of environmental and climate change issues, and promote digital transformation and green growth.

Along with continuing to effectively implement solutions given in the national programme on the development of science and technology market until 2030, it is necessary to synchronously develop the national infrastructure system serving the science and technology market, while strengthening the connectivity between central agencies and localities, and among research institutes, training facilities, businesses and the people, the PM stressed.

He also ordered the gradual integration of domestic and international technical platforms on science and technology, along with the strengthening of personnel training for the science-technology sector, the increase of communications and the expansion of pioneering firms in trading of technologies, especially high and source technologies.

Alongside, it is crucial to connect and synchronise the science-technology market and other markets such as commodity, service, labour and financial markets, while fostering public-private partnership to mobilise resources from businesses and the community to develop the science-technology market, the PM asked.

Other solutions include the building and pilot of policies motivating the commercialisation of research outcomes, the encouraging of businesses to import core technologies, and the building of policies to encourage startup and innovation and the development of big data, shared data and information to promote the growth of the science-technology and startup ecosystem in a comprehensive and synchronous manner./.

VNA