IT industry holds huge recruitment demand: report

On-site training of an IT enterprises. (Photo: VNA)



According to Nguyen Thu Ha, Director at Adecco Hanoi office, digital transformation, big data, cloud computing, and Internet of Things trends not only provide ample local chances for Vietnamese IT staff but also open up remote opportunities at overseas companies and projects. Consequently, although many enterprises offer attractive salary and bonus schemes, they still need all-out efforts to recruit highly specialised candidates.

She also noted that the labour demand in the manufacturing businesses, such as electronics, textiles, and chemicals, has climbed significantly this year and is likely to go up hereafter.

She explained that since a few years ago, we have benefited greatly from a wave of production relocation and signed free trade agreements with the EU, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

In addition to manufacturing and tech-related enterprises, those in food & beverage service, consumer electronics, and energy are also showing significant hiring demands.

Dang Thi Thai Hoa, Associate Director at Adecco HCMC’s Recruitment Business, meanwhile, noticed a labour shortage in financial services and insurance sectors. She said the stock market has fluctuated dramatically in recent months, resulting in employees quitting for more stable and promising industries.

According to her, the number of specialised candidates in these industries is insufficient compared to the continuous recruitment need.

Andeco assesses that many businesses are now taking advantage of both online and physical interviews to boost recruitment efficiency and attract tech-savvy applicants.

Hoa said: "For high-volume or mid-level vacancies, the first few rounds can be conducted using online platforms. Some businesses also prepare additional candidate assessments to swiftly screen a large number of resumes. The best-fit candidates will then join the in-person interviews, which are one of the last hiring phases. Companies, on the other hand, continue to prefer meeting directly from the start for senior management roles."

Le Nguyen Ngoc Thanh, Country Director of Adecco Vietnam, said the Covid-19-induced uncertainty and the recent inflation made employees more cautious with the work culture, additional wellbeing support, career path as well as salary increment.

They also show a greater interest in the hybrid working model, she said, adding that this will be a challenge for the manufacturing and retail sectors, but more feasible for the service and technology industries.

