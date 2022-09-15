I-Star 2022 welcomes 40 excellent projects into final round

After five months launching, I-Star 2022 has attracted the participation of 370 papers. The 40 excellent projects come from four categories of innovative startups; creative and innovative solutions; media stories; and individuals, organizations supporting startup activities.

The annual I-Star Award honoring organizations and individuals that obtain achievement in innovation and startup activities has been organized by the HCMC Department of Science and Technology since 2018. After four years, among over 1,000 participants, 43 have been awarded.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong