I-Star 2021 honors valuable smart interactive 3D app



What is remarkable of the ecosystem named ‘Smart Interactive 3D/360 Map on Web/App’, developed by StarGlobal 3D, is that it has been able to overcome issues in processing huge data volumes so that users can visit virtually anywhere in the map at any possible time, as long as they have a strong Internet connection and a smart device or a computer.

This patented solution is the combination between the technologies of 360 panorama images and point cloud, with specific sets of Cartesian coordinates to provide precise calculation of any object via 3D scanning.

These multimedia data under various forms of documents, pictures, sounds, and video clips are then stored and integrated in a digitalized space. As a result, the current status of objects and buildings have their size, colors, properties, and necessary information displayed accurately, making it easier to access through a smart device.

The solution also allows users to integrate real-time data from many installed sensors like lighting, electricity and monitoring camera systems, environmental parameters, and device status in order to create a smart interactive 3D/360 comprehensive platform to effectively serve such tasks as storage, broadcasting, supervising, operation administration.

‘Smart Interactive 3D/360 Map on Web/App’ is wholeheartedly welcomed by companies in various fields like tourism (the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism), museum (the Southern Women’s Museum), smart interactive company (AJINOMOTO Co., Inc.), smart facility (Saigon Skydeck of Bitexco Corp.); smart heritage (Nha Rong Habor, Kim Lien Museum).

By Tan Ba – Translated by Thanh Tam