International conference on life science held in Quy Nhon City

Prof. Tran Thanh Van, Chairman of the ‘Rencontres du Vietnam’ Association, shared that this 3-day conference presents 240 scientific reports, 14 of which are of leading doctorates and professors in the world in the field of life science.

The keynote speaker of the conference, Prof. David Jackson from the US, delivered his speech named ‘Using CRISPR Genome Engineering to Enhance Crop Yield Traits’, revealing interesting information on signaling pathways in plants as well as obscured factors by genetic redundancy.

Another important speech is of Prof. Michio Tanaka from Kagawa University in Japan. He discussed ‘Revolutionary Light Sources for Orchid Micropropagation and Acclimatization’, aiming at optimizing the process of hi-tech plant cultivation.

Conference participants are going to discuss on interesting topics of the cell aging mechanisms to improve general health and longevity, the treatments for Staphylococcus aureus infection on humans and animals, the latest technologies in microalgae research technology, and the application of pioneer technologies in orchid micropropagation.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Yen Nhi