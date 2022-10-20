Innovative startup festival kicks off in Mekong Delta

The ‘Innovative Startup Festival in the Mekong Delta – TECHFEST Mekong 2022’.



Themed ‘Aspirations from the Land of Nine Dragons’, TECHFEST Mekong 2022 is held from October 19-20 in the Vietnam – Korea Technology Incubation (sited in Tra Noc 2 Industrial Park in Binh Thuy District of Can Tho City.)

Some prominent events in the festival are the third forum on innovative startup activities in the Mekong Delta, the introduction of the Consultation Network for Innovative Startup in Can Tho City and the Investor Network, a series of consultation sessions for investment attraction, and various seminars.

Scientific-technological products, applications are displayed in the festival





TECHFEST Mekong 2022 attracts the participation of over 100 on-site and 30 virtual exhibition booths to display scientific-technological products, projects of innovative startups, and “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) in the Mekong Delta.

The event is expected to become the link between consumers, managers, scientists, and the business community in order to expand existing markets and offer development guidance for startup products in the upcoming time.

It is also a chance to show off a more active Mekong Delta, ready to welcome any scientific cooperation to promote innovation from both domestic and foreign partners.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Huong Vuong