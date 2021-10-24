Information Security Webinar in 2021 takes place

The Southern Information Security Webinar in 2021 with the topic "Information Security in Digital Transformation, New Challenges and Opportunities" by the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA), the Information Security Department, and the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City, took place on October 23.

This is an important annual event that always attracts the attention of science and technology circles in the fields of information technology and information security.

Vice President of Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) in the South Tran Minh Triet highlighted that Vietnam jumped 25 positions ranking 25 out of 194 territories and countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) in 2020, a significant jump of 25 places from its previous GCI rank in 2018.

Moreover, the Southeast Asian country's network system is monitored at the national level, technology and information security play an important role in the fight against Covid-19. He added that other countries in the world soon detected; however, there has been an increase in cyber-attacks and cyber-attacks relating to Covid-19 plus ransomware.

At the event, participants petitioned for improvement of the legal basis for personal information security as well as a general synchronous mechanism between the State and enterprises and between the central and local authorities for detection and handling of problems and develop the country’s potential for information security.

All sectors together periodically survey information security throughout the country to have policies and strategies for information security development.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan