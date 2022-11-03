Hotline 156 launched for reports on spam, fraudulent calls



Hotline 156 is used in uniform nationwide from November 1, 2022 for all telecoms providers who are offering either mobile or fixed telecoms services.

Head Nguyen Hong Thang of the Vietnam Telecoms Authority (under the Information and Communications Ministry) shared that lately, the state of spam calls in Vietnam has increased significantly and become more complicated. Many of them show signs of fraudulence as they impersonate state agencies or organizations to appropriate people’s assets.

In the first 9 months this year, the Authority received nearly 203,000 calls from citizens to report spam messages and calls. Particularly, 12.5 percent of these calls either are about debt collection or show signs of fraudulence.

This has asked for a special consistent channel among telecoms service providers to receive such important reports from users in the most convenient way, and thus the birth of Hotline 156.

By Phuc Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam