Ho Chi Minh City needs five positions of experts, scientists in 2022

The recruitment specialist responsibilities include planning consultant and developing Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic plan to 2030 with a vision to 2045; consulting mechanisms and policies to support small and medium-scale enterprises, collective and private economic development; experts in the sectors of environmental biotechnology, food biotechnology and animal biotechnology.
Experts and scientists selected by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will receive initial support of VND100 million (US$4,330); enjoy benifts of the monthly salary according to Decision No. 17/2019/QD-UBND and support policies on housing and means of transportation following the regulation of Decision No. 17/2019/QD-UBND. Besides, they can also enjoy an incentive allowance of one percent of the cost of each research project depending on each position.
The candidates can send documents and papers to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology at 244 Dien Bien Phu, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, or via email at thuhutchuyengiakhcn@tphcm.gov.vn until 5:00 p.m. on May 13.
