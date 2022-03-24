HCMUT introduces robotic gloves for stroke patients

The fingers of robotic gloves are made from flexible and soft materials (liquid rubber solutions) in order to grasp objects easily without deforming them. Their movement mechanism is according to the pneumatic principle.

The elbow of these gloves are attached with sensors that can read signals from the hand muscles and then transmit them to the soft fingers via wires. Receiving these signals, the gloves have their fingers automatically inflated with air to bend and help users’ fingers move as well so that they can hold objects.

The product has been recognized and published on IEEE Xplore journal of the International Electrical Engineers Association.

By Chau Tuan – Translated by Yen Nhi