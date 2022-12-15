HCMC’s system for administrative work effectively serves residents, businesses

The panel to instruction citizens in Nhon Duc Commune (Nha Be District) to carry out public services online. (Photo: SGGP)



Deputy Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh introduced the admin system as a combination between the city’s e-Portal for Public Services and its electronic one-station system. It can be accessed at https://dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn by individuals, businesses, and organizations when needing to carry out public services at all levels, look up formal forms, read instructions on administrative procedures.

She further explained the admin system’s practical functions. First, individuals, businesses, and organizations have to sign up for their own account, which will be used uniformly for all public administrative services at all levels. In each account is an electronic record of personal information to replace traditional paper files.

Second, account owners will create a digital signature, which will be integrated in the admin system to be used directly on electronic forms. This signature is such legal value as a handwriting one and a seal.

After submitting necessary documents and making payment online, new information will be updated automatically in the account for further use in the future to save time.

In addition, to increase the transparency and publicity, the admin system provides users with a tool to monitor the progress of document processing and to record all discussions, electronic transactions. Any inquiries about the system can be timely responded 24/7 by Hotline 1022, ext. 2 or the website.

When asked about the capacity increase in offering public services of the city after the introduction of this admin system, especially when HCMC’s common database integrated with it, Deputy Director Trinh shared that more functions will be available thanks to this integration.

It will be possible to authenticate citizens once the National Population Database can be accessed as stated in Project 06. This means quicker information filling to process administrative procedures after retrieving them from various information systems and specialized databases of different ministries and local authorities. This is also equivalent to better communication among state agencies in handling papers. Meanwhile, the city’s leaders are able to monitor the status of document processing in general more effectively.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh

She stressed that the launch of this admin system is one of the key missions of HCMC in its digital transformation process. According to Plan No.4229/KH-UBND, issued by HCMC People’s Committee on November 10, 2022, by the end of this year, all eligible administrative procedures will have been approved by HCMC People’s Committee to go online via this system.



Therefore, right now, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications is urgently installing necessary equipment for the application of the system citywide, along with proper monitoring tools to promptly handle any possible incidents while this system is in operation.

Discussing measures to encourage city dwellers to use the admin system, the Deputy Director said that her Department is now focusing on introducing a list of available public services and approved administrative procedures online. It is going to restructure the steps of those administrative procedures to better exploit the common database of the city. More features will then be included in this admin system to increase user experience on online public services.

Simultaneously, there will be propaganda campaigns and detailed instructions to help citizens, businesses, and organizations to better understand the necessity and convenience of these online services. This will be done in all districts and Thu Duc City via digital technology teams in neighborhoods.

The admin system fully answers the requirements as stated in Decree No.61/2018/ND-CP, issued by the Government on April 23, 2018 about implementing the one-station integrated mechanism in processing administrative procedures; Decree No.107/2021/ND-CP, issued by the Government on December 6, 2021 about amending and supplementing Decree No.61/2018/ND-CP; and Decree No.42/2022/ND-CP, issued by the Government on June 24, 2022 stipulating about the provision of information and public services by state agencies on the cyber space.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong