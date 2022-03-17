HCMC’s annual I-Star Awards honoring innovation, start-ups launched

The annual award is chaired by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to honor innovation and start-up as well as create a sustainable start-up and innovation ecosystem, bringing practical efficiency. Moreover, the award aims to build and spread the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in all areas of social life.



Mr. Nguyen Viet Dung, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Head of the Organizing Committee of I-Star 2022, said that the organizers expect to receive many entries to help solve the problems that HCMC has been facing including digital infrastructure to promote digital transformation activities, administrative reform and modern urban governance, smart health and education, as well as a number of other goals that the city is aiming for in the context of the country to gradually recover and promote economic development after the Covid-19 pandemic.

All entries for the I-Star 2022 Award will be publicly posted and continuously updated on the official website of the award. Entries will be evaluated based on the community's votes in the preliminary round.

The award judging panel will determine some entries into the second round and those entries of the final round will be decided by the community's voting results.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Dan Thuy