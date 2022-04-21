HCMC youth updated on intellectual property



The most outstanding event is a contest to learn about intellectual property for the young. Other notable activities are the conference ‘Intellectual Property and the Young Generation’ for students and lecturers in universities, colleges sited in HCMC; an exhibition of winning innovative technical solutions and models over the years; an investment connection program between potential investors and innovative startups.

These activities are to celebrate World Innovation Day (April 21) and World Intellectual Property Day (April 26). They are expected to raise the awareness of the young about intellectual property, to build a sense of responsibility and respect for intellectual property rights, and to gradually establish a culture of intellectual property in the community so that it can become a useful tool for socio-economic growth.

In 2022, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) introduces the message ‘IP and Youth Innovating for a Better Future’ to recognize the great potential of the young in devising feasible, sustainable solutions for current issues in the community.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Huong Vuong