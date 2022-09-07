HCMC, VNPT cooperates to enhance digital transformation

The People’s Committee of HCMC and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) sign an agreement on digital transformation and smart city construction in the 2022-2025 period.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai recognized the outstanding contribution of VNPT over the past time, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He emphasized that one of the important driving forces serving for HCMC’s rapid and sustainable development is the completing process of digital transformation and smart city construction. Digital transformation is expected to create a breakthrough and tremendous development that will become the major driving force for the city’s economic growth in the coming time.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speak at the signing ceremony.

VNPT and the HCMC People’s Committee will cooperate to strengthen digital transformation, build digital infrastructure and shared platforms, ensure information safety and security, and develop IT human resources.

In the sector of digital government development, VNPT will participate in building specialized data systems in various fields to help the city develop the shared data warehouse and promote the effectiveness of the open data platform that has been built.

VNPT will also coordinate with the HCMC Information Security Center and the Department of Information and Communications of the city to build and carry out solutions ensuring information safety and security for the municipal authorities’ digital system.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and General Director of VNPT Huynh Quang Liem (L) sign a cooperation agreement.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh