HCMC to commercialize results of scientific-technological tasks

SHTP LABS and ICST with their collaboration agreement

Accordingly, both partners will work together in researching, designing, simulating, and then manufacturing micro-mechanical components; mano-structured materials to be used in industrial production.

Recently, SHTP Labs and ICST have effectively co-performed scientific-technological tasks of HCMC such as designing and calculating the spectrum for gold nanoparticles via the quantum chemistry calculation method and comparing it with experiment; creating bipyramidal gold nanoparticles via the microwave method to be applied as anti-bacterial agent and products for dermatitis treatment.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Yen Nhi