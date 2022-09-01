HCMC to build strategic vision for data sharing

Deputy Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Information and Communications Department shared that her department is consulting HCMC People’s Committee on suitable mechanisms for data sharing and administration in order to form one unique information system for administration procedures in HCMC. Thanks to this, city dwellers and businesses can easily and quickly access public services.

Before this, her department and World Bank in Vietnam have conducted a survey to assess the needs for data uses and administration of state agencies and units in HCMC, thereby identifying the three data categories to serve urban management; urban development planning; and citizens as well as economic, financial activities in the city.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Thanh Tam