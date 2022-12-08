HCMC supports small, medium enterprises in digital transformation



Accordingly, AIoT Cloud is a practical solution to help manufacturers monitor their machinery and plant statuses in real time, assign tasks for their workforce, and perform quality control processes via multiple channels.

Since production data are regularly updated to the system in real time, especially order processing history, enterprises can supervise the manufacturing situation of their plants, which means a boost in work performance.

AIoT Cloud is suitable for the budget of SMEs, and is developed on website as well as smart device platforms, so it is user-friendly to both workers and supervisors. The solution is now being implemented in over 1,000 manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam