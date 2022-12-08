  1. Science/technology

HCMC supports small, medium enterprises in digital transformation

SGGP

The Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information of Ho Chi Minh City (CESTI – under the HCMC Department of Science and Technology) has just cooperated with Lien Minh Mechatronics Co. Ltd. to introduce ‘AIoT Cloud – Solution for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in Digital Transformation’.

Accordingly, AIoT Cloud is a practical solution to help manufacturers monitor their machinery and plant statuses in real time, assign tasks for their workforce, and perform quality control processes via multiple channels.

Since production data are regularly updated to the system in real time, especially order processing history, enterprises can supervise the manufacturing situation of their plants, which means a boost in work performance.

AIoT Cloud is suitable for the budget of SMEs, and is developed on website as well as smart device platforms, so it is user-friendly to both workers and supervisors. The solution is now being implemented in over 1,000 manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam

