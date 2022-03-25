HCMC signs collaborative agreement with telecom giant

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai signs a collaborative agreement with Viettel. (Photo: SGGP)



Chairman Phan Van Mai first thanked Viettel for its practical IT solutions to help HCMC in Covid-19 prevention and control tasks. He hoped that both partners will continue this cooperation during the digital transformation process of the city, as well as the establishment of smart urban areas and electronic government here, which closely connected to the fulfillment of the city’s strategic breakthroughs.

The content of the agreement is as follows:

_Solutions to increase the ranking of HCMC as to Digital Transformation Index (DTI);

_Training sessions for state officials about digital transformation to raise their awareness;

_Experience sharing to businesses under HCMC People’s Committee and HCMC Party Committee on digital transformation in management, administration, and manufacturing;

_Digital transformation solutions in the fields of healthcare, education, traffic, environment, natural resources, logistics, and e-commerce;

_New product and service launch in HCMC under the sandbox mechanism during 2022-2025;

_Research on AI and microchip implementation to service digital transformation tasks and smart city establishment under the mechanism of scientific-technological orders.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Yen Nhi