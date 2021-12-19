HCMC proposed to soon establish Institute of Advanced Technology and Innovation

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat agreed to establish a working group in the field of Science and Technology to urge and implement the following tasks set up in 2020.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai thanked and acknowledged the cooperation in the past time between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the southern metropolis.

Moreover, he wished that the Ministry of Science and Technology would continue to support the city in specific programs.

There are about 2,000 businesses in the southern largest city’s startup and innovation ecosystem accounting for 50 percent of the country.

2021 is an active year for the innovative startup ecosystem in the city when the amount of venture capital attracted by startups is US$1.1 billion accounting for 60 percent of capital and 70 percent of total deals of the country.

At the meeting, Director of the Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung announced that HCMC needs to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Science and Technology to develop an innovative startup ecosystem.

Additionally, he also proposed that the Ministry formulate specific policies to support the establishment of the Institute of Advanced Technology and Innovation.

In addition, Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that HCMC is looking forward to cooperating with the Ministry of Science and Technology in researching and establishing an AI application transfer support center.



Furthermore, the city is expected to promote research activities and transfer AI applications in Ho Chi Minh City. Last but not least, the two sides will cooperate in carrying out researches and implementing IC design projects for smart cities.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP) The Ministry was expected to give support to Ho Chi Minh City in analyzing and forecasting for the city’s management, administration, and socio-economic development.

In the coming time, the municipal Department of Information and Communications will focus on building and developing an AI research and application ecosystem in an effort to make AI a key technology for digital transformation as well as carry out comprehensive digital transformation for the digital economy development and digital society.

The city will also focus on implementing the pillars of the smart city project.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Uyen Phuong