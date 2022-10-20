HCMC perfecting its data management strategy

Accordingly, HCMC will apply a 2-stage development process for its digital information.

In the first stage until 2025, the city will focus on perfecting necessary institutions and policies for data management while establishing data standards, creating core databases and information systems in the fields of land resource, urban management, finance, planning, healthcare, education, and social security. The sharing of these databases and development of corresponding applications to make use of them will also be promoted.

In the second stage from 2026-2030, HCMC will update and expand core databases and information systems in other fields like tourisms, agriculture, culture for the sake of digital economic growth.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Huong Vuong