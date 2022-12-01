HCMC cooperates with Germany to promote research result commercialization



In the working session, the delegates from Nordrhein-Westfalen State wished to establish a partnership network between startup businesses in HCMC and the German counterparts. This network will become a playground for students to develop their ideas, solutions into real products. It will also be the place for enterprises to commercialize research results from universities.

Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung expressed his hope that the partnership between HCMC and Germany will offer valuable collaboration opportunities. This, in turn, will facilitate the growth of circular economy in HCMC thanks to the participation of innovative startup ecosystems.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam