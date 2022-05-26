  1. Science/technology

HCMC announces 6 key scientific-technological programs

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has just held a conference to announce ‘Innovative, Scientific-Technological Research Programs and Directions from 2021-2025’, and the project ‘Introducing the Task of Managing, Using, and Handling Assets from Implementing Scientific-Technological Missions with State Capital’. 

HCMC announces 6 key scientific-technological programs ảnh 1 Director of the HCMC Science-Technology Department Nguyen Viet Dung is delivering his speech. (Photo: HCMC Science-Technology Department)


Accordingly, HCMC is going to launch the 6 key scientific-technological programs:

_Research and development of technologies for smart urban area and digital transformation;

_Research and development of industrial technologies;

_Research and development of healthcare technologies

_Research and development of hi-tech agriculture;

_Research and development of applications for urban management and growth;

_Youth Science and Technology Incubator.

Director of the HCMC Science-Technology Department Nguyen Viet Dung stated that scientific-technological missions will be more application-oriented instead of basic research. They need to ensure the three factors of directly solving urgent problems of the city; supporting businesses to upgrade their performance and competitiveness; increasing the city’s science-technology potential. In the end, they will all contribute to form the innovative ecosystem of HCMC.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Yen Nhi

