HCMC actively exploits technologies to support vulnerable people in Covid fight

The website edoctor.io launched to province free medical consultation for individuals and families. (Photo: SGGP)



Lately, several individuals and organizations have actively provided support to the poor living in HCMC via practical programs like ‘Offering oxygen tanks – Saving life’, ‘Oxygen tank ATM’, ‘Rice ATM using AI technology’.

Di Dong Viet, a smart device store, has cooperated with Satra Mart and FoodBank to launch the program ‘Shared Foodstuff’ to offer fresh and delicious food and foodstuff at the same price of VND30,000 (approx. US$1.3) per package at the web address of https://thucphamchiase.didongviet.vn. Thanks to the program, tens of tonnes of food has reached the needy and charity kitchen groups, quarantine sites.

This online platform operates on the 5C rules: user-friendly interface, simple inventory management, online order and payment systems, and integration between stores and delivery services.

eDoctor app to deliver free medical consultation to citizens



eDoctor, a platform for online healthcare consultation app on smart devices, is a significantly useful tool during the Covid-19 pandemic. It offers ‘Online Medical Consultation’ free of charge via direct video calls or chats to doctors. Users can send private messages to these doctors as well. Users can also access the official website https://edoctor.io/goi-bac-si for the same services and making appointments.

Until now, the platform has helped thousands of needy people and will continue the services until the outbreak is under control.

Another practical platform is Zalo with its newly introduced ‘Zalo Connect’ to link between the vulnerable and possible benefactors. The feature, developed in 5 days thanks to the help of the National Technology Center for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, was formerly available in HCMC and its neighboring provinces of Long An, Dong Nai, Binh Duong. Now it is available in over 20 provinces under the social distance period.

With a few actions, people in need of essential commodities can use the function ‘I need help’ to receive them from others in the same neighborhood or in areas near there. Those willing to offer support can use the function ‘I want to help’ to scan through a list of needy people around. They can then select a specific person to make a direct contact and verify the necessary items as well as receipt methods.

GoCar by Gojek to serve the frontline medical forces



Gojek, a leading on-request multi-service platform in Southeast Asia, offer help for the frontline medical forces with its GoCar travel service in HCMC.

Obviously, the participation of technology organizations has greatly contribute to satisfying the urgent demands of city dwellers during this hard time. It is expected that more and more individuals and units will follow the footstep of these pioneers so that HCMC can come back to the new normal state as soon as possible.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Huong Vuong