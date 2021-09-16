Government to build action plan on sci-tech development: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sees science and technology products (Photo: SGGP)

With a theme on Vietnamese sci-tech intellectuals’ implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, the event gathered more than 1,500 leaders of ministries, sectors and localilities, the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), and sci-tech organisations and firms.



At the event, Chinh affirmed amid the global integration and the 4th Industrial Revolution, the Party identified that Vietnam’s development must be done via and rely on science and technology.

The Government is building a legal corridor for the growth of the sector, particularly in health, education and training, telecommunications, finance, and services, he said.

The Government leader underscored the need of democracy promotion and collective knowledge mobilisation in considering new issues that can bring about breakthroughs.

He also recommended expanding international cooperation and connectivity as well as attracting the engagement of overseas Vietnamese via suitable incentives.

At the conference, participants briefed outstanding activities of the intellectual group in the past time, proposed solutions to science and technology development, and introduced a number of development models and sci-tech applications.