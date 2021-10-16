Google warns that ransomware in Vietnam is increasing by 200 percent

The report also recorded data from 140 countries and shows that from 2020 to July 2021, more than 130 families of ransomware - a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid - have been activated, of which GandCrab is the most powerful kind.

To protect businesses from cyberattacks including the growing threat of ransomware, Google’s platforms and products are designed to be secure by default. Google and the National Cyber Security Monitoring Center (NCSC) yesterday launched Phishing Quiz, a quiz that tests users’ awareness of phishing scams. Vietnamese users can access https://congcu.khonggianmang.vn/phishing-quiz to take the test and improve their knowledge, beware of phishing emails.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses and individuals around the world are digitally transforming, getting used to working online, and facing many risks in cyberspace, especially in ransomware or phishing emails.

In addition, according to data from the National Cyber Security Monitoring Center (NCSC), in the first eight months of 2021, the Information Security Administration recorded 5,082 cyber attacks that caused problems on systems of information in Vietnam up 25.82 percent over the same period in the first eight months of 2020.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Uyen Phuong