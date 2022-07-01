Functional agencies cooperating to handle fake news on cyber space

The meeting held by the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (photo: Dangcongsan.vn)



In the event, a memorandum of understanding about collaboration in fake news handling on the cyber space was signed among the Departments of Information and Communications of Hanoi, HCMC, Da Nang City, Hai Phong City, Can Tho City, and Dong Nai Province.

Accordingly, partners in the MoU are going to join hand in receiving reports on fake news on the Internet, verifying them, and then delivering official conclusion on the precision of those news pieces.

In the first 6 months of 2022, functional agencies increased their monitoring of popular international social networks. They have asked the four major ones, namely Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Apple to stop and remove false information on their platforms.

In related news, on June 30, the Alliance of Online Video Game Producers and Publishers in Vietnam was also established under the name of Vietnam Game Development Alliance (VGDA). The Aliance has 40 active members in the field of online games.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam