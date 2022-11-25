Fujikin Da Nang Research Center launched

The grand opening of Fujikin Da Nang Research, Development and Production Center



When in operation, Fujikin Da Nang Research, Development and Production Center aims at boosting scientific research and technological development in the fields of flying and unmanned equipment, hydrogen energy equipment, Nano equipment, AI technology, water filter systems, wireless power transmission, and new materials.

Another focus on the Center is the development of robot versions, medical equipment. It will commercialize successful research results.

In the grand opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of Da Nang City People’s Committee Le Quang Nam happily shared the economic recovery of Da Nang City from the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first 9 months this year, it issued 21 investment certificates for domestic projects with a total capital of over VND7.3 trillion ($294 million) – a rise by 6 times in projects and 3 times in registered capital amount compared to last year.

Among nearly 3,500 new businesses this year in the city are around 1,000 companies with FDI capital. They have accounted for a large proportion in the local social-economic growth of Da Nang City and 17 percent of the total budget revenues here. Many of these enterprises have a strong partnership with domestic universities.

“Fujikin Da Nang Research, Development and Production Center is expected to create high-quality, high-intelligence products that are environmentally friendly and consume less natural resource. This is the first research project in Da Nang Hi-tech Park attracting investment, with the University of Science and Technology as the strategic partner. It will help the growth of both the university, the business, and Da Nang City”, said the Vice Chairman.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Yen Nhi