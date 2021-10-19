Forum about digital transformation for female entrepreneurs launched

In the forum, leaders of VWU stressed that the digital transformation process currently happening in Vietnam involves males and females the same since over 50 percent of family businesses and 26.5 percent of companies are owned by women.

Therefore, to create more chances for female entrepreneurs, the Government has introduced various measures and strategies to narrow the gap between the two genders as to digital technologies.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also urged businesswomen to further implement digital technologies into their operation.

Delegates of the European Union in Vietnam affirmed in the forum that EU is going to offer help for Vietnam to increase the woman status via digital transformation.

Chairwoman of VWU Ha Thi Nga informed that supporting women in globalization and digital transformation processes is one key policy to be discussed in the upcoming 12th National Women’s Congress (scheduled in March 2022), in hope of making breakthroughs for the development of women and the sustainable national growth in general.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Vien Hong