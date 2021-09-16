Forty projects selected for I-Star 2021 award

As of August 31, the event organizer has received more than 300 entries.



Forty of them in four categories including small and medium business start-ups showing creativity, economic efficiency and positive impacts on society, organizations and individuals with creative and innovative solutions, outstanding media stories that had a great impact on the start-up community, and incubators, investors and experts for assistance to start-ups were selected.

Selection of the forty projects was based on the comments of users on social network. Additionally, users can vote for the winning project of the final from September 1 to 30 plus the jury’s comments to present the award to excellent projects.

The annual I-Star Award honoring innovation, start-ups has been organized by the HCMC Department of Science and Technology since 2018. The award aims to honor organizations and individuals that obtain achievement in innovation and start-ups.

The awards ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the “Week for HCMC Innovation, Start-ups and Entrepreneurship.”

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan