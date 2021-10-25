Five Vietnamese named in world's top 10,000 scientists

Prof. Dr. Bui Tien Dieu, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Hung, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son, Prof. Dr. Vo Xuan Vinh, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc. (from top left to right) (Photo: laodong.vn)

They include Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc from Vietnam National University (VNU) – Hanoi who ranked 5,949th globally and 96th in the engineering field; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son from VNU-Hanoi at the 6,766th place, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Hung from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology at 6,818th; Prof. Dr. Bui Tien Dieu from Duy Tan University at 9,488th, and Prof. Dr. Vo Xuan Vinh from University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City at 9,528th.

Among them, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Hung and Asso. Prof Dr. Le Hoang Son were named in the list for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

Compiled by Prof. Jeroen Baas, Kevin Boyack and John P.A. Ioannidis from the US’s Stanford University, the ranking is based on six citation metrics, including composite score, total citation, Hirsch h-index; co-authorship-adjusted Schreiber hm-index; number of citations to papers as single author; number of citations to papers as single or first author; and number of citations to papers as single, first, or last author.

The honorees are divided into 22 scientific fields and 176 majors.

Several Vietnamese scientists working abroad were also present in the ranking, including Prof. Dam Thanh Son (US), at the 7,302nd place; Assoc. Prof. Bui Quoc Tinh (Japan), at 9,640th; and Prof. Ngo Duc Tuan (Australia) at 10,652nd.

Vietnamplus