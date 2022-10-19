First Vietnam Blockchain Summit opens

A talkshow held within the framework of Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 (Photo: VNA)

Organized for the first time by the Vietnam Software Association (VINASA) and the Vietnam Blockchain Association, the two-day summit is drawing great attention from both domestic and international tech firms.



Among new technologies strongly affecting the world’s changes, blockchain is getting more popular, as it is applied in almost all fields and sectors.



Phan Duc Trung, Vice President of the Vietnam Blockchain Association, said the summit will help boost technology connections and contribute to the development of the digital economy.



It will give participants an insight into Vietnam’s blockchain industry as well as policies domestic and foreign firms need to follow while developing business models applying blockchain technology in the country.



Visitors to an exhibition held within the framework of the summit (Photo: VNA)



Among the top 200 companies operating with blockchain technology in the world, more than ten were founded by Vietnamese. Vietnam is one of the top five blockchain countries and currently has more than ten startups in this field with a combined capital of more than US$100 million.



According to a report by MaketsandMarkets, domestic blockchain-related market will reach a value of nearly $2.5 billion in 2026, increasing nearly five folds compared to that in 2021.

Speakers are expected to share approaches to blockchain technology of leading technology companies, new solutions, and stories of integrating blockchain into products to bring new value to users.Among the top 200 companies operating with blockchain technology in the world, more than ten were founded by Vietnamese. Vietnam is one of the top five blockchain countries and currently has more than ten startups in this field with a combined capital of more than US$100 million.According to a report by MaketsandMarkets, domestic blockchain-related market will reach a value of nearly $2.5 billion in 2026, increasing nearly five folds compared to that in 2021.





VNA