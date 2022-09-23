Exhibition platform connecting to digital space introduced

A visitor experiences the digital space platform.

The platform was studied and developed by Vietnamese people and made by Vietnamese engineers. The platform will allow the organizing of all of the events, including conferences, fairs, sales and so on being integrated into different technologies, comprising virtual reality technology, 3D, 360-degree and so on to simulate the entire space of a real event.

The system will make statistics of visitors’ information which would facilitate the evaluation of each exhibition’s effectiveness.At the event, many technology experts assessed that the exhibition in the digital space would contribute to supporting units and businesses in digital transformation, strengthening the promotion of brands, products and services to organizations, investors, and domestic and foreign customers.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong