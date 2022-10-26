Energy, environment technology exhibition opens in Hanoi

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The three-day event, jointly held by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and Busan city of the Republic of Korea (RoK), is expected to create cooperation opportunities in energy and environment, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen said in his opening remarks.



It is also hoped to help enterprises in Hanoi and Vietnam at large access the world’s cutting-edge technologies towards technology transfer, he added.



Notably, more than 65 percent of participating businesses this year came from foreign countries, helping the exhibition advance to the international level.



With the theme of "Energy Transition, Sustainable Development,” Hanoi aims to encourage enterprises that are consuming much energy to renew technologies and use new energy sources to improve the quality of their products and services.



The Hanoi International Exhibition of Environment and Energy Technology 2022 (ENTECH HANOI 2022) opened in the capital city on October 26. (Photo: VNA)



This year’s event accommodates over 310 booths, both physical and virtual, by 145 enterprises from many countries and territories worldwide which are introducing new, advanced, energy-saving products and technologies and environmental treatment technologies.

With 13 editions, the exhibition has attracted some 2,900 businesses, including those from the RoK, Japan and the EU, with some 15,000 products and services. They have signed contracts valued at more than US$155 million.





